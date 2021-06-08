Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,444 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in J. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,767,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,451,000 after purchasing an additional 716,744 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,450,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,359,000 after purchasing an additional 456,714 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,720,000 after purchasing an additional 295,559 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 984,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,266,000 after purchasing an additional 192,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at $21,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.10. 2,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,997. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.51 and a 1 year high of $145.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.52.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,494.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on J shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

