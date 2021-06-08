Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 327 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 57.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GIS opened at $63.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.92.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.