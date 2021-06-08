Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 1,992 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,405,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,642,000 after buying an additional 3,866,610 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,706,000 after buying an additional 930,426 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,681,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,061,000 after buying an additional 44,029 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,492,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,031,000 after acquiring an additional 43,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $174,481,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.29.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $159.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $88.48 and a 12 month high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.91%.

In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

