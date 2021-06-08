Jacobi Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $1,430,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 25.4% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 206,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,986,000 after purchasing an additional 41,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $264.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.81. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -601.94 and a beta of 1.70. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.70 and a 12 month high of $269.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.44.

In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.