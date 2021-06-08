Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 97.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $971,046,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $743,879,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,203,000 after buying an additional 1,042,311 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $272,929,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 542.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,130,000 after purchasing an additional 722,100 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global stock opened at $381.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $377.52. The stock has a market cap of $91.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $398.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.75.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.