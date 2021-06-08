Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 157.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,575 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.23.

NYSE COP opened at $59.81 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.71 billion, a PE ratio of -398.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

