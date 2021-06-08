J Sainsbury’s (SBRY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBRY. Barclays boosted their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 214 ($2.80) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. J Sainsbury has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 263.33 ($3.44).

Shares of SBRY stock traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 263.10 ($3.44). The stock had a trading volume of 2,801,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,276,870. The company has a market capitalization of £5.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 251.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of GBX 178.55 ($2.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 270 ($3.53).

In other news, insider Simon Roberts sold 131,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total transaction of £325,266.89 ($424,963.27).

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

