iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 70,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 19,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of BATS IYZ opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.04. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

