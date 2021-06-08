iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 40.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $423.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $415.70. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $296.49 and a 52-week high of $424.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

