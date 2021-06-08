iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stake Boosted by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,103,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,872,000 after purchasing an additional 28,215 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,023,000 after acquiring an additional 479,499 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,393,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,199,000 after purchasing an additional 53,807 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,115,000 after buying an additional 319,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $142,625,000.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $122.04 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $76.83 and a 12 month high of $124.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.93.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

