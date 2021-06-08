iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $117.12 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.45 and a one year high of $117.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.67.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

