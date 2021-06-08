iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,801 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,804,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,081,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,943,000 after acquiring an additional 888,348 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,222,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,715,000 after purchasing an additional 419,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 991,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,581,000 after purchasing an additional 339,248 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWC opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.13. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $38.35.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

