iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) is Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 691.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,059 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Australia ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 594.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.37. 44,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,391,880. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.17.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

