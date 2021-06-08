iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Stock Holdings Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 70.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000.

MXI stock opened at $95.85 on Tuesday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $99.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.00.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

