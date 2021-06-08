iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Shares Acquired by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KXI. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 79.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $62.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.55. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $62.76.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

