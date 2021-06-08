iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 256,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,518 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 2.8% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $31,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Jordan Park Group LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 2,159,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,971,000 after purchasing an additional 59,443 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 173,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

BATS QUAL traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $130.26. 892,611 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.00. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

