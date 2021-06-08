iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,913 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 459,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,162,000 after buying an additional 15,904 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.86. 2,536,823 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.82.

