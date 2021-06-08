iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Position Lowered by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,657 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,336.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,203,000.

HEFA traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $34.61. 227,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.64. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $30.88.

