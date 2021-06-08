iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Trimmed by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $77.88 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.14.

