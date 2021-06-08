iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Bickling Financial Services Inc.

Bickling Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,552 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,408.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 43,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 40,635 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 54,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 16,156 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 26,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,231.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,146,000 after buying an additional 419,716 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.35. The company had a trading volume of 526,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,924,947. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.22. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

