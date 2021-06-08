Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. Sells 2,740 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total value of $828,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of EL traded down $1.91 on Tuesday, reaching $301.05. The stock had a trading volume of 12,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,607. The stock has a market cap of $109.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.79, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $302.17. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.22 and a twelve month high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after buying an additional 1,528,409 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 382.5% during the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,670,000 after buying an additional 765,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 898,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,275,000 after buying an additional 687,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,153,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,369,000 after buying an additional 623,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

