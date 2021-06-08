Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives $40.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,726,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428,828 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,010,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,288,000 after purchasing an additional 82,066 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,382,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,534,000 after purchasing an additional 452,991 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 20.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,345,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,250,000 after purchasing an additional 921,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 19.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,302,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,885,000 after purchasing an additional 878,823 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.26. 59,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.82. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.70.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

