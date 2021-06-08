IONChain (IONC) Trading Down 42% Over Last 7 Days

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 40.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 8th. IONChain has a market cap of $136,983.36 and approximately $7,461.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IONChain has traded 42% lower against the US dollar. One IONChain coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00072493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00026766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.38 or 0.00994447 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.65 or 0.09627728 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00050776 BTC.

About IONChain

IONC is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

