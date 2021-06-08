ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd.’s (NYSE:IACC) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

ION Acquisition Corp 3’s (NYSE:IACC) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, June 9th. ION Acquisition Corp 3 had issued 22,000,000 shares in its IPO on April 30th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During ION Acquisition Corp 3’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NYSE:IACC opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. ION Acquisition Corp 3 has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.14.

Get ION Acquisition Corp 3 alerts:

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Company Profile

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ION Acquisition Corp 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Acquisition Corp 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.