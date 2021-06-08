Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 4,655.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,078 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 3.01% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $20,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $2,253,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,245,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $12,916,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.88. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,790. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $55.75 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.50.

