inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Shares Bought by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,506 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 4.49% of inTEST worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in inTEST in the fourth quarter worth about $2,597,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in inTEST by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 65,278 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in inTEST in the first quarter worth about $1,599,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in inTEST in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on inTEST from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of INTT stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.04. 118,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,924. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $161.63 million, a PE ratio of 65.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.11. inTEST Co. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $15.33.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. inTEST had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 3.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that inTEST Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, medical, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

