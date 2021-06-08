Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

ICP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 2,145 ($28.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,040 ($26.65) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,838.17 ($24.02).

Shares of ICP traded up GBX 138 ($1.80) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,294 ($29.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,739. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,039.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.67 billion and a PE ratio of 42.27. Intermediate Capital Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,128 ($14.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,319 ($30.30). The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.29.

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Davies of Abersoch acquired 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,884 ($24.61) per share, for a total transaction of £37,623.48 ($49,155.32).

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

