Insured Finance (INFI) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $50,146.00

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0674 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $50,146.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00063945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.44 or 0.00269836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.71 or 0.00230994 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $363.47 or 0.01108972 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,678.32 or 0.99704730 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,260,666 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

