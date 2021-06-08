Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $10,602,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,982,276.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MongoDB alerts:

On Thursday, May 6th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total value of $9,058,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total value of $65,189,250.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Dev Ittycheria sold 9,422 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.30, for a total value of $2,669,252.60.

Shares of MDB stock traded up $5.84 on Tuesday, reaching $320.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,043. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of -71.03 and a beta of 0.73. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.27 and a 1 year high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.60.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1,062.47% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in MongoDB by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus upgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.25.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.