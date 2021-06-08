Insider Selling: Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Major Shareholder Sells 9,054 Shares of Stock

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 9,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $92,350.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,300 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $207,060.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 21,900 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $222,504.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,002 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $10,340.64.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 107,209 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $1,103,180.61.

On Friday, April 9th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 19,014 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $195,844.20.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $204,000.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $202,000.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $202,000.00.

Shares of PUCK stock remained flat at $$9.66 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 916 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,026. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $9.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter worth about $419,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter worth about $482,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter worth about $1,248,000. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goal Acquisitions Company Profile

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

