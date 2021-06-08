Insider Selling: Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CFO Sells 8,814 Shares of Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $686,610.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,206.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Carolan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Brian Carolan sold 10,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $790,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Brian Carolan sold 33,630 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $2,557,561.50.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.34. The stock had a trading volume of 216,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,289. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.71. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $79.76.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVLT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,969,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,510,000 after purchasing an additional 72,197 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 19,519 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,341,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

