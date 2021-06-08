Insider Selling: Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Director Robert J. Palle, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,487,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,195.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BDR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.36. 561,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,589. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18. Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $16.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Get Blonder Tongue Laboratories alerts:

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 240.60% and a negative net margin of 37.28%. The business had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tufton Capital Management purchased a new position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 629.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 75,853 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

About Blonder Tongue Laboratories

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, MPEG-4/H.264, and HEVC/H.265 encoders and transcoders; satellite quadrature phase shift key and eight phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; EdgeQAM devices; and NeXgen Gateway, a digital video signal processing platform to system operators for the acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.