Insider Buying: Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Director Acquires 2,600 Shares of Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Director Leon Anthony Frazier acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $247,480.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:IRDM traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $38.07. The stock had a trading volume of 37,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,479. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.46. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -173.27 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $54.65.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IRDM shares. Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,116,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,069,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $736,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 327.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 138,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 106,288 shares in the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.