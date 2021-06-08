Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Shares Bought by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,096 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Inovalon worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INOV. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter valued at $46,906,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,820,000 after purchasing an additional 905,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 562,965 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in Inovalon during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,358,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Inovalon by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,805,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,875,000 after buying an additional 417,197 shares in the last quarter. 34.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,200 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INOV traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.10. 2,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,438. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.73, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.16.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Inovalon in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

