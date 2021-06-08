Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.49. Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 1,787,164 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.34.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $296.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.28.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,651.44% and a negative net margin of 2,344.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $32,000. Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

