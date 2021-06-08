Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $344.17 Million

Equities analysts expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) to post $344.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $338.50 million and the highest is $347.10 million. Infinera reported sales of $331.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $330.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INFN shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.15.

Shares of Infinera stock opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47. Infinera has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $11.51.

In related news, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 3,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $39,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 35,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $344,338.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 645,784 shares of company stock valued at $6,486,968 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 7.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 3.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 7.3% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 35,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Infinera by 22.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

