Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IFNNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.
Infineon Technologies stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.93. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.85, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.56.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
