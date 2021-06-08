Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IFNNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Infineon Technologies stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.93. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.85, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.56.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Research analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

