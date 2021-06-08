Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Tops $5.53 on Top Exchanges

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $5.53 or 0.00017188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.73 million and approximately $499,577.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 45.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00064659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.28 or 0.00252703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.78 or 0.00229395 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $379.69 or 0.01180505 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,099.14 or 0.99799614 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

