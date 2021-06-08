Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Insider Acquires £141,644.37 in Stock

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) insider Gijsbert de Zoeten acquired 17,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 791 ($10.33) per share, for a total transaction of £141,644.37 ($185,059.28).

Shares of LON:INCH traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 791 ($10.33). The stock had a trading volume of 74,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,646. The company has a market cap of £3.11 billion and a PE ratio of -22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Inchcape plc has a 52 week low of GBX 400.20 ($5.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 833.50 ($10.89). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 784.90.

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

