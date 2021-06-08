Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Insider Acquires £141,644.37 in Stock

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) insider Gijsbert de Zoeten acquired 17,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 791 ($10.33) per share, for a total transaction of £141,644.37 ($185,059.28).
Shares of LON:INCH traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 791 ($10.33). The stock had a trading volume of 74,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,646. The company has a market cap of £3.11 billion and a PE ratio of -22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Inchcape plc has a 52 week low of GBX 400.20 ($5.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 833.50 ($10.89). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 784.90.
Inchcape Company Profile
