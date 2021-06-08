Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.39, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of IMPL opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. Impel NeuroPharma has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $15.89.

Get Impel NeuroPharma alerts:

In other Impel NeuroPharma news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc acquired 575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $8,625,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 98,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,905. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

IMPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Impel NeuroPharma Company Profile

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Impel NeuroPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impel NeuroPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.