Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Receives $17.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Immatics in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Sunday, April 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Immatics by 139.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Immatics by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Immatics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Immatics by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Immatics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Immatics stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.14. 218,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of -0.04. Immatics has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.66.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

