ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Stake Boosted by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 52.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in ICON Public by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in ICON Public by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ICON Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in ICON Public by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in ICON Public by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $219.88 on Tuesday. ICON Public Limited has a 1 year low of $155.28 and a 1 year high of $234.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $858.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.49 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ICON Public Limited will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $207.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ICON Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.60.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

