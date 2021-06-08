ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $846.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) will post sales of $846.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $867.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $804.99 million. ICON Public posted sales of $620.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year sales of $3.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $858.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.49 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICLR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $207.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ICON Public during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 250.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 52.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 66.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the first quarter worth about $201,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.53. The company had a trading volume of 14,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.37. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $155.28 and a 1-year high of $234.22.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

