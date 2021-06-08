ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

ICF International has a payout ratio of 12.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ICF International to earn $5.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

Shares of ICF International stock opened at $92.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.94. ICF International has a 12-month low of $58.95 and a 12-month high of $102.23.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.28. ICF International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $378.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ICF International will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ICFI shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ICF International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.75.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $226,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,487. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

