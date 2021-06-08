Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IBE. Morgan Stanley set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Iberdrola presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.87 ($15.14).

Iberdrola has a twelve month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a twelve month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

