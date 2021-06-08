Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) VP Gregory Breier Sells 2,490 Shares of Stock

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) VP Gregory Breier sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $186,202.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $411,813.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE HY opened at $75.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $102.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.04.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.25). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $732.20 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,375,000 after buying an additional 105,675 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter worth $172,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter worth $841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

