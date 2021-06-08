HUSD Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $634.87 Million (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. During the last week, HUSD has traded down 0% against the dollar. HUSD has a total market cap of $827.99 million and approximately $634.87 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00071984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00026551 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.87 or 0.00994344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.32 or 0.09603546 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00051029 BTC.

HUSD Coin Profile

HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 827,496,401 coins. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

Buying and Selling HUSD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

