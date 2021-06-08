Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,892,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856,885 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.82% of Huntsman worth $371,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 465.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 223,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 184,183 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 311,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after buying an additional 227,300 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 453,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,088,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntsman alerts:

NYSE HUN opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.33%.

HUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.