Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $21.250-21.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of HUM stock traded up $9.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $425.43. 33,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,750. Humana has a 1-year low of $365.06 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $437.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88.
Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $447.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $469.00.
In related news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Humana Company Profile
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
