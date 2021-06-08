Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $21.250-21.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of HUM stock traded up $9.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $425.43. 33,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,750. Humana has a 1-year low of $365.06 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $437.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $447.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $469.00.

In related news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

