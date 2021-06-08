Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stake Lessened by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $678,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 1.6% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.2% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its position in Humana by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Humana by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana stock opened at $416.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.83. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.06 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The company has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.00.

In other news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

